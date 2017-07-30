Driver Arrested, Two Hurt in SUV Crash

Driver in jail and two passengers in hospital after rollover in Becker County
Alison Voorhees

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A driver is in jail and two passengers are in the hospital after their SUV rolled Saturday night in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Benjamin Jones is being held for criminal vehicular operation.

They say Jones failed to stop at the intersection of County Highway 37, hit an approach and rolled.

Twenty-year-old Shawn Jones was airlifted to a Fargo hospital and 19-year-old Adrian Warren was taken to Essentia-St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

All three men are from Ponsford.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

