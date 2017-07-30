Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen is Prepping for another Breakout Season

Thielen had 967 receiving yard and 5 touchdowns in 2016

MANKATO, Minn. — Adam Thielen had a breakout season one year ago with nearly one-thousand receiving yards.

He is preparing for year four in the league in very familiar territory. Thielen went to school at Minnesota State in Mankato, and has spent the last four training camps on campus.

Thielen says things are a little different now that he is more of a household name, but at the same time, fans have always had more of a soft spot for the hometown kid.

“I think that’s the cool thing for me about coming to Mankato, that I had that from day one,” says Thielen. “If I was on another team when I was a rookie, I don’t think anyone would have known who I was or cared to know who I was, but being able to come back to the school I played at, a lot of people saw me play in college, and that’s pretty unique.”