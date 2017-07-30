West Fargo Teen Dies in Dirt Bike Crash

A dirt bike and UTV crash head on in Sargeant County
STIRUM, N.D. — A West Fargo teen is dead after hitting a UTV head on with his dirt bike.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the two vehicle crash happened around 11:30 Saturday night one and a half miles southwest of Stirum.

The 19-year-old was driving his dirt bike when he collided with a UTV, driven by 56-year-old Clayton Hoffman of Oakes.

The teen’s dirt bike did not have a head light and Hoffman says he not see the bike.

Hoffman and his passenger were uninjured in the crash.

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash and Hoffman was taken into custody.

