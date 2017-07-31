Ask Danny: Hanging A Heavy Mirror

It can give real impact to your space. Here's how to make sure it doesn't impact the floor.
Emily Welker

Investing in a large, heavy statement piece like a mirror can give real oomph to your interiors. Mirrors can set a mood in a room as well as expanding the space visually, making it feel larger without actually increasing your square footage.

But that oomph is something you want to stay purely metaphorical. Because if that mirror falls off the wall and hits the floor, or you, you could be the one saying “oomph,” instead.

Let Danny Lipford show you how to hang a heavy mirror safely and securely in this week’s Ask Danny.

