Cone Zone: Traffic Headaches on the Rise with Added Construction

More projects throughout the Valley are stopping and slowing down many drivers

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Traffic in the Valley is getting dense as more construction projects are being added to Moorhead.

State officials said one of those projects may wrap up soon.

Rush hour traffic is getting bumper to bumper by I-29 and 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.

More stretches of the road are getting reduced to one lane.

ND DOT officials said the project is 60% complete and ahead of schedule.

They expect it to be done by October 20th.

Meanwhile, in Moorhead, more construction projects are being added along I-94.

“Minnesota DOT officials say the I-94 project could wrap up in the next two weeks,” said MN DOT’s Jerimiah Moerke.

Workers are just installing new overhead signs along the interstate between 8th Street and 20th Street South.

All lanes should re-open by tomorrow and close again for just two days next week before this minor project is complete.

Moerke does not know what exact days lanes will close on I-94 next week.

It’s not just construction projects causing traffic headaches.

Earlier this afternoon, a motorcyclist reportedly ran a red light, colliding into another car.

He’s expected to be fine.

Fargo officers said vehicle accidents like these frequently hold up traffic.

“Avoid those distractions, slow down and take it easy through the work zones,” said Moerke.

On Highway 10 near Glyndon, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one for roadwork.

“If people are heading to WE Fest, that may be one area where you may run into back up,” added Moerke.

The I-94 bridge over the Red River will also see some maintenance work this year, but Moerke told us this will rarely hold up traffic.

“They’re doing some rehabilitation work,” he explained. “Mostly on the underside of the bridge, and then painting the bridge.”

Southbound traffic on I-29 will be closed off by 32nd Avenue South late Wednesday night, directing traffic up and over the off ramps.

The same thing will happen to northbound traffic overnight on Thursday.

“It is an inconvenience, we all know that,” Moerke said. “But if you just stay patient, it will not last forever. No project lasts forever.”

If a construction project is on your commute route, officials recommend adding ten minutes of travel time.