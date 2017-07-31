Fergus Falls Construction Worker Critically Injured in Possible Distracted Driving Crash

Authorities say the worker is a sign holder and was with a crew doing street work when she was hit by the vehicle

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — A Fergus Falls construction worker is in grave condition after being hit by a car while working on the job in East Bethel.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the worker, a 33-year-old woman from Fergus Falls, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center after being hit by a car being driven by a 19-year-old woman from East Bethel.

Authorities say the worker is a sign holder and was with a crew doing street work when she was hit by the vehicle.

They say distracted driving was the likely cause of the crash.

The names of the people involved have not been released, pending notification of family members.