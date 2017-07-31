Flo Rida to Perform at Bluestem

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Rapper Flo Rida is bringing his traveling party to Bluestem in Moorhead.

His “My Endless Summer Tour” will touch down on Wednesday, September 20.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 11 for $47.50.

Day-of-show tickets will run you $55.

There is also a ‘Suite Spot Party Pit’ ticket for $87 and includes pit access, private Porta Potties and private bar.

Get tickets at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.