Grand Forks Man Arrested After Shooting Near Valley Dairy

The shooting happened around 2:45 this afternoon near Valley Dairy on South Columbia Road and 24th Avenue South

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Grand Forks man was arrested for attempted murder after shooting a man in the arm.

The shooting happened around 2:45 this afternoon near Valley Dairy on South Columbia Road and 24th Avenue South.

“It appears as though a single individual sustained a gunshot wound at that location,” said Lt. Derik Zimmel. “The wound does not appear to be life-threatening and they’re receiving medical treatment. The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving. That vehicle was later located in the apartment complex behind us here at Forest Park Estates.”

The suspect, 24-year-old Jody Bergland Jr., was found and arrested at that apartment complex.

Bergland also faces a charge of reckless endangerment

The name of the victim is being withheld after they asked police to invoke Marcy’s Law protections.