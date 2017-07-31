Mayor Mahoney Releases Preliminary 2018 City Budget

FARGO, ND — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has released his preliminary 2018 Budget and it includes a property tax reduction of two mills.

Mahoney also proposes a competitive wage adjustment of 2% beginning January 1st and investments in police staffing and equipment.

There will be continued spending on the F-M diversion, growth of utility services and a completion of the new city hall.

The general fund will only increase by around $650,000 from 2017 to $96.3 million.

The mayor says it was a long planning process but he’s pleased with the outcome.

“So it’s all the choices of wants, needs, what the people need and trying to figure out the best balance for that,” Mayor Mahoney said. “So we feel that we had a legitimate with the department heads we can delay some capital and other issues to adhere and hope that some of the revenues start coming back.”

On September 11, there will be a property tax and budget public hearing.

The budget must be approved by October 7.