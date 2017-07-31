Fatal Accident at Hector International Airport

The employee who died was on the air field to remove pavement markings and to repaint those markings.

Fargo, N.D. – Fargo Police along with the Airport Authority confirmed the accident this morning around 12:40 a.m. at Hector International Airport was fatal.

The Airport Authority says this is normal operating procedure, to be working in the overnight hours.

The man was driving when an SUV, driven by an airport employee, struck his vehicle.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Fargo Police confirm it’s an open investigation.

No flights were disrupted.