Fatal Accident at Hector International Airport

The employee who died was on the air field to remove pavement markings and to repaint those markings.
Joe Radske

Fargo, N.D. – Fargo Police along with the Airport Authority confirmed the accident this morning around 12:40 a.m. at Hector International Airport was fatal.

The employee who died was on the air field to remove pavement markings and to repaint those markings.

The Airport Authority says this is normal operating procedure, to be working in the overnight hours.

The man was driving when an SUV, driven by an airport employee,  struck his vehicle.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Fargo Police confirm it’s an open investigation.

No flights were disrupted.

 

Related Post

Nearly 60,000 Harley Davidson Motorcycles Recalled...
Grafton Man Dies in Fatal Crash Near Pisek
Rollover Accident Shuts Down Busy Fargo Intersecti...
Boy Accidentally Shot in the Head While Playing Wi...

You Might Like

Scaramucci Out As WH Communications Director

Washington, DC (CNN) --Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director, two sources tell CNN. It's the latest high-profile departure from the Trump White House. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus reigned at the end of last week, replaced by…

Fatal Accident at Hector International Airport

Fargo, N.D. - Fargo Police along with the Airport Authority confirmed the accident this morning around 12:40 a.m. at Hector International Airport was fatal. The employee who died was on the air field to remove pavement markings and to repaint those…