Tuesday Marks 10th Anniversary of I35 W Bridge Collapse

The bridge collapse over the Mississippi River took the lives of 13 people and injured 145 others
TJ Nelson

 

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Tomorrow marks the tenth anniversary of the Interstate 35W Bridge collapse in Minneapolis.

Governor Dayton has ordered all U.S. flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday at all state and federal buildings in the state.

The bridge collapse over the Mississippi River took the lives of 13 people and injured 145 others.

In a statement the governor said, “We must never forget the terrible losses and injuries, which so many Minnesotans suffered on that tragic day and have endured every day thereafter”.

