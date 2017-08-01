Area Law Enforcement Leaders Hold Night to Unite Burger Challenge

Fargo Police Chief David Todd won "best burger" for the second year in a row

WEST FARGO, ND — It was a friendly burger cook-off, with a little bit of smack talk every now and then.

F-M area police chiefs and sheriffs hosted a Night to Unite kickoff luncheon at the Copper Ridge Event Center.

They demonstrated their cooking skills to show who could create the best burger.

Night to Unite is an event that aims to bring community members together with law enforcement.

“Our whole goal with this isn’t about who wins the burger competition,” said Cass County Sheriff, Paul Laney. “It’s about bringing the communities together. Our metro area. The Cass and Clay communities are so tight and this is our chance to celebrate that and to get out as law enforcement agencies and mingle with the community.”

Fargo Police Chief David Todd won “best burger” for the second year in a row.