City of Fargo Discusses Changing Fireworks Ordinance

It is currently illegal to let off fireworks anywhere in Fargo unless you have permission from the fire chief

FARGO, ND — The City of Fargo is considering changing its fireworks ordinance to create more opportunities for fireworks.

Commissioners, local leaders and members of the public attended an open forum to discuss the current laws and how they hope to be changed.

City Commissioner Tony Gehrig explains that the law is too strict and therefore it is not possible to enforce.

He thinks that if people aren’t following to rules now, something should be created that they will follow.

“There are common sense reasons why we shouldn’t have certain types of fireworks in our city. And there are also common sense reasons why some should be legal. Snaps and some of the small sparklers on the ground, things like that. My kids love doing it, I know other people love doing it,” said Fargo City Commissioner, Tony Gehrig.

Gehrig explains that the goal is to see the city commission vote on a change of ordinance.