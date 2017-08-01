LIVE: Christian Music Concert To Benefit Catholic Charities/Churches United

Paul Braun with the Diocese of Fargo and Pastor Sue Koesterman With Churches Unite join Adam to talk about a concert benefiting Catholic Charities of North Dakota and Churches United for the Homeless in Fargo/Moorhead.

Christian music artist Matt Maher is coming to Scheels Arena on August 12th. Proceeds from the concert will help Churches United transition our homeless population into homes. The money will also go to Catholic Charities, which works on initiatives like adoption services and helping adults with disabilities.

You can buy tickets to the concert by visiting http://tickets300.com/ or the Scheels Arena box office.