MNsure Extends Open Enrollment Period

MINNESOTA — Minnesota’s health insurance exchange is extending this year’s open enrollment period.

Signups for shoppers to buy coverage for 2018 on their own begins November 1.

President Trump’s administration shortened the open enrollment period to last just six weeks and end December 15.

But MNsure has announced that it has secured an extension to allow signups to continue through January 14.

Some shoppers may see some lower premiums when signups begin come November.