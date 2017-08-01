RedHawks: Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Them

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated Sioux Falls 8-7 Monday night

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks)— Even mother nature couldn’t stop the red-hot Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks who defeated Sioux Falls 8-7 Monday night.

The Canaries got to Cody McPartland immediately scoring four runs in the top of the first, three of which came on a three run blast by Chris Jacobs. Sioux Falls held a lead all the way through the rain delay in the top of the seventh. McPartland would last just 1.1 innings.

Devan Ahart was a sparkplug the entire night, hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom the first and going 3-4 at the dish while adding another RBI.

The RedHawks trailed 7-1 in the top of the third when both Charlie Valerio and Doug Simunic were tossed from the game for arguing balls and strikes. After the ejections, the RedHawks scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the frame and another in the 4th when KD Kang scored on Ahart’s RBI-single, cutting the lead to 7-4 before it began to pour on Newman Outdoor Field.

The game was delayed for an hour and a half. Effectively ending the night for Joe Bircher who gave way to Dylan Thompson when play resumed in the bottom of the seventh.

Fargo-Moorhead came out fired up, tying the game with three runs in the 7th thanks to RBIs from Trever Adams, Joe Leduca, and Yhoxian Medina.

Keury De La Cruz led off the bottom of the eight with a double and advanced to third on a groundout by Chris Grayson. Trever Adams looked primed to come through after homering twice the night before but struck out swinging. With two outs De La Cruz managed to score the winning run on a wild pitch by Nicco Blank.

Casey Weathers pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the save and a win for the RedHawks.

The series will continue tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 as we celebrate Potato Days.