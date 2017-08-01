Bike and Build Partners with F-M Rebuilding Together to Give Back to Moorhead Veteran

Vietnam war veteran will soon have a new home

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Thirty-six cyclists from 18 different states are biking their way through the United States in order to give back.

“We ride like 70 miles a day. We rode 100 yesterday to get here,” said Bike and Build volunteer Tom Pagano.

They’ve just made it to Moorhead.

They’re called Bike and Build, an organization that promotes affordable housing through fund-raised cycling trips.

“For these individuals to want to do that, wherever they go, speaks a lot about who they are and the importance of giving back,” said Rebuilding Together project coordinator Lisa Graalum.

Bike and Build partnered for a second time with Fargo-Moorhead’s Rebuilding Together, which offers home repairs and renovations free of charge to low income families across Cass and Clay County.

“The house is just kind of in disrepair. Unlivable, very old and dusty,” Pagano said.

They’re repairing a home for Bill, a Moorhead Vietnam veteran who is recovering from bypass heart surgery he had last month.

Bill’s daughter contacted Rebuilding Together for help.

Volunteers only have one day to gut this entire house.

After gutting it, volunteers will be doing a variety of other tasks to get the house all set up.

“Tearing out the carpets, we’re tearing out a lot of the appliances, counter tops and replacing them,” Pagano said.

Rebuilding Together will redo the bathroom, in addition to moving every room downstairs so Bill can have everything on one level once Bike and Build leaves.

Only halfway through his trip, Pagano is glad he’s taking the time to help people like Bill live comfortably, and safely.

“It’s pretty magical, I’m having the time of my life,” Pagano said.

If you’d like to become a volunteer or donate to Rebuilding Together, click here.