UND Football Ready to put Last Season’s Success Behind them

The Fighting Hawks won their first-ever Big Sky Title in 2016

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota is coming off of a fantastic season where a nine-game winning streak lead them to their first-ever Big Sky Championship.

The team is still excited about last year’s accomplishment, but they’re ready to move on to this season, where they have yet to prove themselves.

“If our guys can draw from that experience and what made us improve as a football team or what helped us in tight games, those are all things that are positives,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. But, if it creates any complacency, it can be a huge negative, and that’s what we’ve got to really address with our team.”

Running back Brady Oliveira says he has noticed many more of the positive aspects than the negative sides.

“It gave us a lot of motivation in the offseason,” Oliveira said. “I’ve never seen so many guys here in the summer, and I feel like everyone is buying into the program, and it’s only going to better us in this season. Coach Schweigert always says you win the championships in the winter, summer and spring.”

UND opens its season on the road at Utah on August 31.