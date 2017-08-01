UPDATE: One Person in Custody After Standoff in North Fargo

Police have not confirmed yet if what they heard was a gunshot or if the person they have in custody was armed at the time of the incident

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police confirm with KVRR Local News that one person is in custody after a standoff in north Fargo.

There is still a heavy presence of law enforcement officers and SWAT team members two blocks east of the location of the shooting.

Police say they were responding to a domestic call at 1007 8th Avenue North when they saw a woman jump out of a window.

The woman told police there was a man inside the house that may have a warrant for his arrest.

When police went into the house, they say they may have heard a single gunshot come from behind a closed door.

Officers then called for backup and left the house.

A wide perimeter around the location has been set up and the SWAT team has been called in, as well as the K9 unit from West Fargo.

Police confirm only one person is in the house and that officers have not been hurt.

The woman did have some injuries and has been taken to the hospital.