Valerio’s HR Sparks RedHawks Rally to Victory

The RedHawks win their 13th game of their last 14.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have won 13 of their last 14 contests after taking down Sioux Falls 7-5 Tuesday night.

The RedHawks trailed 4-0 in the second inning before Charlie Valerio belted a two-run home run to spark the comeback.

Three of the Canaries’ five runs were unearned as Fargo-Moorhead’s defense featured uncharacteristic errors.

The RedHawks go for the sweep on Wednesday at 7:02 p.m.