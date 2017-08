Authorities Ask for Help in Locating Cass County Man

CASS COUNTY, ND — A man last seen in Horace has gone missing.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 49 year-old Jeremy Hoyt.

He was last seen Friday morning wearing blue jeans, a black baseball hat, brown hiking shoes and a blue t-shirt.

Hoyt is a white male, five-foot nine inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.