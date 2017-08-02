Comedian Bill Engvall in Fargo

NDSU Football Prepping for First Game of the 2018 Season
FARGO, ND -- NDSU football is underway with fall camp as game one is one month from today. Things are a little different this year after a disappointing finish on the 2017 season.…
FARGO, ND — Get ready for some more blue collar comedy courtesy of Bill Engvall.
Engvall will bring his comedy act to Scheels Arena on Thursday, October 5.
He was part of the enormously successful “Blue Collar Comedy” tours and has had several specials for Comedy Central.
Tickets for “An Evening with Bill Engvall” will go on sale next Friday at 11 a.m.
They are $57 each.