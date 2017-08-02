Comedian Bill Engvall in Fargo

TJ Nelson

 

FARGO, ND — Get ready for some more blue collar comedy courtesy of Bill Engvall.

Engvall will bring his comedy act to Scheels Arena on Thursday, October 5.

He was part of the enormously successful “Blue Collar Comedy” tours and has had several specials for Comedy Central.

Tickets for “An Evening with Bill Engvall” will go on sale next Friday at 11 a.m.

They are $57 each.

