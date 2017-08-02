Competition Heats up between NDSU Offense, Defense

The two sides square off in fall camp

FARGO, N.D. — The offense and defense of North Dakota State football see a lot of each other in the offseason.

The two sides of the ball square off in drills, which players say can be a real benefit.

“Personally, I think our defense is the best defense we’re going to play against,” running back Lance Dunn said. “What better thing to do than go against our defense to get better? I feel like we’re blessed just to go against each other. I feel like that’s the reason we’re so good.”

In 2016, the Bison allowed the fifth-fewest points per game in the FCS, despite playing such a tough schedule.

Quarterback Easton Stick also enjoys the added value of facing the talented squad.

“It’s a blast going against those guys,” Stick said. “You’ve got guys who can rush the passer, guys at the linebacker position who have played a ton of football. Then, some of those [defensive backs] you see them on All-American watch lists and all of that stuff. It’s a blast, and it’s obviously very good for us to compete with those guys.”

NDSU opens the season against Mississippi Valley State at home on Sept. 5.