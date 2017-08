Father of Philando Castile Requesting Portion of $3 Million Settlement from Prison

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — The father of Philando Castile wants a portion of the $3 million settlement reached in his death.

Phelix Frazier Sr. is serving a life term in federal prison on drug trafficking charges.

Frazier has asked a Hennepin County judge to give him $500,000 and disputes claims that he was absent from his son’s life.

Castile’s mother, Valerie, has petitioned the court for $2 million with the remaining amount going to attorneys.

Meanwhile, felony riot charges against a cousin of Castile’s have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.