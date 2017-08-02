High Risk Sex Offender Notification for Grand Forks

Rolland has two convictions for Gross Sexual Imposition, once in 2001 and again in 2003
TJ Nelson

GRAND FORKS, ND — A high risk sex offender is on the move in Grand Forks.

Authorities say 33-year-old Anthony Rolland has moved from 625 5th Street North, Unit 2 to a small camper at 18 Washington Street North.

Rolland has two convictions for Gross Sexual Imposition, once in 2001 and again in 2003.

He has a lifetime registration requirement.

You Might Like

Comedian Bill Engvall in Fargo

  FARGO, ND -- Get ready for some more blue collar comedy courtesy of Bill Engvall. Engvall will bring his comedy act to Scheels Arena on Thursday, October 5. He was part of the enormously successful "Blue Collar Comedy" tours…