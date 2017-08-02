High Risk Sex Offender Notification for Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND — A high risk sex offender is on the move in Grand Forks.

Authorities say 33-year-old Anthony Rolland has moved from 625 5th Street North, Unit 2 to a small camper at 18 Washington Street North.

Rolland has two convictions for Gross Sexual Imposition, once in 2001 and again in 2003.

He has a lifetime registration requirement.