High Risk Sex Offender Notification for Grand Forks

NDSU Football Prepping for First Game of the 2018 Season
FARGO, ND -- NDSU football is underway with fall camp as game one is one month from today. Things are a little different this year after a disappointing finish on the 2017 season.…
GRAND FORKS, ND — A high risk sex offender is on the move in Grand Forks.
Authorities say 33-year-old Anthony Rolland has moved from 625 5th Street North, Unit 2 to a small camper at 18 Washington Street North.
Rolland has two convictions for Gross Sexual Imposition, once in 2001 and again in 2003.
He has a lifetime registration requirement.