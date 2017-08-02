Hog Operation Proposed in Ramsey County

TJ Nelson

 

RAMSEY COUNTY, ND — North Dakota’s Health Department is considering an application from a proposed hog operation in Ramsey County.

Grand Prairie Agriculture wants to build a 2,700 hog operation about 10 miles west of Devils Lake.

Some people in the area are concerned about property values and environmental problems, while others see a potential boost to the economy.

The department will hold a public meeting at some point on the environmental permitting process.

