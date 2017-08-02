LIVE: Cars & Coffee, Corks & Canvas Highlights Downtown Fargo

Events With Beverages Fill August Calendar Downtown

Nicolette Berge with the Fargo Downtown Community Partnership joins Adam to talk about some events highlighting downtown Fargo this month.

Cars and Coffee takes over Fargo on Sunday, August 6th.

Anyone can bring their cool car to the United Automotive Tech Center at 308 1st Avenue North in Fargo from 8 a.m. to noon.

You don’t need to register. Simply bring your favorite car, get a free cup of coffee, and enjoy the show.

On August 10th, Corks & Canvas take over downtown from 5-9 p.m.

20 local businesses team up to offer different wine samples, and show off the artistic talent of the region.

You can find more information on the events on the downtown Fargo website by clicking here.