LIVE: Chahinkapa Zoo

TOWN OF THE YEAR: Abercrombie Shatters Voting Records with More Than 150,000 Votes
ABERCROMBIE, ND -- Abercrombie, North Dakota shattered all previous voting records to win our Town of the Year Contest. The town of around 280 people received more than 150,000 votes in the final…
Man Identified in Nearly Five Hour Standoff with Law Enforcement in North Fargo
FARGO, ND -- A five hour standoff in north Fargo is over and 23–year–old Tate Smith–Nerlien is in custody. It started with a domestic dispute around 3:00 this afternoon. Heavily armed law enforcement…
Refugee Leader Wants Fargo City Leaders to Take Responsibility for Racism in the Community
FARGO, ND -- Local activists told Fargo city commissioners they are partially to blame for last week's race driven rant outside of Walmart. "The Walmart incident is an example of what is wrong with…