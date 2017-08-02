NDSU Football Prepping for First Game of the 2018 Season

Will they reclaim the national championship?

FARGO, ND — NDSU football is underway with fall camp as game one is one month from today.

Things are a little different this year after a disappointing finish on the 2017 season.

It’s been an exhaustive storyline, as the Bison failed to win the National Championship last season for the first time in six years.

Injuries plagued the Herd even more than usual and NDSU was stopped short in the national semifinals.

Players are beyond eager to put that behind them.

One emphasis as fall camp rolls on is developing more depth.

That way, when a player goes down, there are more options for replacements.

Head Coach Chris Klieman said one thing that helps is a new NCAA rule that allows 105 players in camp instead of the usual 95.

“Those 10 bodies are gigantic for us,” Klieman said during the press conference. “To be able to add a couple more wide receivers, add a couple more defensive backs and linebackers so that maybe Tre Dempsey doesn’t have to take every rep in practice or Nick [DeLuca] doesn’t. A lot of these guys have played 40-plus football games. We need to make sure they get to Saturdays in the fall so having those extra 10 bodies is critical.”

Another perk of camp on the offensive side of the ball is squaring up with the Bison defense.

