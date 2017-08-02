North Dakota Lawmakers Studying Refugee Resettlement

It's slated to meet at least five times and present recommendations to the Legislature
TJ Nelson

 

FARGO, ND — A North Dakota legislative panel has begun its work studying the impacts of refugee resettlement in the state.

Fargo Democratic State Rep. Kathy Hogan chairs the 17-member committee and says refugee resettlement is widely misunderstood by many of her fellow lawmakers.

The committee began by examining the impact of refugees on such things as the workforce, government services, law enforcement, schools and health care.

It’s slated to meet at least five times and present recommendations to the Legislature.

Related Post

Congressman Cramer Tweets Cell Phone Video of Capi...
Wimbledon Man Sentenced in Arson Case of Former Ai...
Looking to Get Away? When to Book to Get the Best ...
NDDOT Offers New Patriotic Plates

You Might Like

Comedian Bill Engvall in Fargo

  FARGO, ND -- Get ready for some more blue collar comedy courtesy of Bill Engvall. Engvall will bring his comedy act to Scheels Arena on Thursday, October 5. He was part of the enormously successful "Blue Collar Comedy" tours…