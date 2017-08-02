St. Croix River Bridge Opens, Provides Passage from Minnesota to Wisconsin

Officials from Minnesota and Wisconsin celebrated the opening of the $650 million bridge

STILLWATER, Minn. — Drivers in the Midwest now have another way to pass back and forth between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A brand new bridge across the St. Croix River is now open.

It replaces the Stillwater Lift Bridge that carried traffic for nearly 90 years and is about two miles north of the new bridge.

People in Stillwater say the old bridge caused traffic and noise problems in the downtown area.

They hope the relocated bridge will help revitalize its downtown area.