St. Croix River Bridge Opens, Provides Passage from Minnesota to Wisconsin

Officials from Minnesota and Wisconsin celebrated the opening of the $650 million bridge
Alison Voorhees

STILLWATER, Minn. — Drivers in the Midwest now have another way to pass back and forth between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A brand new bridge across the St. Croix River is now open.

Officials from Minnesota and Wisconsin celebrated the opening of the $650 million bridge.

It replaces the Stillwater Lift Bridge that carried traffic for nearly 90 years and is about two miles north of the new bridge.

People in Stillwater say the old bridge caused traffic and noise problems in the downtown area.

They hope the relocated bridge will help revitalize its downtown area.

Related Post

One Person Dead, Four Others Hospitalized for Carb...
Parking Meters One Step Closer to Coming to Fargo
Justice Department Releases Review of Jamar Clark ...
Minnesota BCA Releases Details Behind Fatal Police...

You Might Like

Comedian Bill Engvall in Fargo

  FARGO, ND -- Get ready for some more blue collar comedy courtesy of Bill Engvall. Engvall will bring his comedy act to Scheels Arena on Thursday, October 5. He was part of the enormously successful "Blue Collar Comedy" tours…