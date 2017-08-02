UND RB Oliveira: We’re Best RB Duo in the Country

Fighting Hawks return two stars at running back

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After winning the Big Sky Conference for the first time in school history, University of North Dakota running back Brady Oliveira is confident the team is only getting better.

Oliveira was half of the tandem that rushed for a combined 1,949 yards in 2016.

John Santiago is the other piece, and he also returns for the Hawks this season.

“I’ll say it,” Santiago said. “I’m confident to say that me and John are the best running back duo in the country. I’m not scared to say that. I think that we prove it if you look at our numbers and how we play. When you have both of us there, pick your poison. That’s how I look at it. I’m glad I get to play with such a great player like that, and it benefits both of us really well.”

A year ago, UND ranked fourth in rush yards per game in a conference that features multiple triple-option teams.