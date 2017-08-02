United Way Stuffing Backpacks to Help Students in the Upcoming School Year

United Way still needs about 350 backpacks to be donated in order to reach their goal of helping 5,800 kids.

FARGO, ND — The United Way School Supply Drive is getting ready for their first backpack distribution this year.

Volunteers are busy preparing at the Fargodome by filling the backpacks.

So far 45% of the backpacks have been packed and filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

United Way Emerging Leaders along with parents and youth came out to the dome help and give back to the community.

“The volunteers are so excited to be here at the dome,” said Kristina Hein, who is the marketing director for the United Way of Cass Clay. “They love the idea that just that one backpack is going to that one child, that one student, who will be better prepared for school so you can see that immediate difference that you make.”

They will be at the Fargodome until Thursday at 4 p.m. if you are interested in donating.