UPDATE: Minneapolis Police Confirm Second Person Dead in School Collapse

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — After 12 hours of searching, rescue workers pulled the body of another person from the rubble of the Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis.

John Carlson, 82, was a custodian at the school.

A story in the school newspaper featured Carlson, who was known to hand out Dilly bars to students and always greeting them in the hallways.

His body was found near the original blast site and not far from the body of the school receptionist, 47-year-old Ruth Berg, who had worked at Minnehaha Academy for 17 years.

In a statement released by the school, they described Berg as dedicated to her job and greeting everyone with a smile.

Nine other people were admitted to Hennepin County Medical Center but at least five have been discharged.

One person, identified as Bryan Duffey, is in critical condition.

Duffey is listed on the school website as an assistant coach for the boys soccer team.

Hours after the explosion, officials told KMSP Fox 9 that contractors working on the building had ruptured a gas line near the boiler room.

Crews were in the process of evacuating the building when the explosion happened.

PREVIOUS CONTENT

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Authorities say a school receptionist is dead and another staff member is missing after a natural gas explosion at a college prep school in Minneapolis.

One body was found after the explosion caused a partial building collapse at Minnehaha Academy.

The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The fire department says both individuals worked at the school.

They say the blast was caused by natural gas, and contractors were working on the building at the time.

“We heard a loud explosion and just got out as quickly as possible,” said Traumond Van Lear, who is the basketball coach. “Sounded like a large door slamming but at same time the lights went out and the ceiling started to collapse so we knew to get out immediately.”

Authorities say nine people were hospitalized, but only four people remain with one in critical condition.

Fire crews have spent hours searching through the rubble.