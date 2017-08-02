Wahpeton Man Makes Plea in Breckenridge Shooting

NDSU Football Prepping for First Game of the 2018 Season
FARGO, ND -- NDSU football is underway with fall camp as game one is one month from today. Things are a little different this year after a disappointing finish on the 2017 season.…
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — A Wahpeton man has pleaded not guilty for a shooting in Breckenridge last December.
Matthew Allard, 28, is charged with attempted murder, assault, making terroristic threats and intentionally firing a gun.
Allard is accused of shooting Isaac Herrera in the stomach during an argument.
Witnesses told police that Allard said he “might as well shoot everyone” as he was leaving the house.
He was arrested the next day at a mobile home in Wahpeton.
Allard’s trial is scheduled for September.