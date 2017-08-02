Wahpeton Man Makes Plea in Breckenridge Shooting

Allard is accused of shooting Isaac Herrera in the stomach during an argument
TJ Nelson

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — A Wahpeton man has pleaded not guilty for a shooting in Breckenridge last December.

Matthew Allard, 28, is charged with attempted murder, assault, making terroristic threats and intentionally firing a gun.

Allard is accused of shooting Isaac Herrera in the stomach during an argument.

Witnesses told police that Allard said he “might as well shoot everyone” as he was leaving the house.

He was arrested the next day at a mobile home in Wahpeton.

Allard’s trial is scheduled for September.

