2017 Rise Above Seizures Walk at Hoping to Stomp Out Epilepsy

Hundreds participated in the 2017 Rise Above Seizures walk

FARGO, ND –The Fargo-Moorhead area is looking to stomp out Epilepsy at the 2017 Rise Above Seizures walk.

Hundreds of people gathered at Scheels Arena to show support and raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation.

They are hoping to spread the word and find ways of benefiting those with seizures.

For one mother, it’s also about making sure her 10-year-old daughter remains optimistic and knows she’s not alone.

“I don’t want her to ever feel ashamed to say that ‘hey I have epilepsy,'” said Kristen Murphy, an Advisory Committee member. “I want her to be able to go into class and talk to her teachers and talk to everybody and say ‘Hey guess what? It’s part of our life. It’s who we are and it doesn’t slow me down.’ She’s in gymnastics. It changes your routine and your life style but it’s not impossible.”

The walk not only raises money and builds awareness for the Epilepsy Foundation, it also links individuals to resources available in the community.

“The money that gets raised here goes back to the foundation and it provides a lot services for people with epilepsy,” said Zach Frisk, a Chairman of the local Epilepsy Foundation. “It gives them opportunities to get counseling and support groups. It gives them the ability to get rides because people with epilepsy and seizures can’t drive.”

The goal is to raise $200,000 for the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota and to make services more readily available.

If you were unable to make it to the walk, you can make a donation by visiting EFMN.org.