A Taste of West Fargo Leaves the Community Full and Satisfied

The Second Annual Taste of West Fargo Event Offered Samples From 18 Different Restaurants

WEST FARGO, ND — People left Elmwood Park feeling full and satisfied after sampling food from different restaurants around West Fargo.

For $6, people were able to sample food and drinks from 18 restaurants throughout West Fargo.

“The reason they’re here is to showcase their specialty,” said West Fargo’s Community Service Coordinator, Kathy Lewin. “Everyone that comes here should not go away hungry. Plates are filled and there’s a lot of good food.”

One person said last year’s event was so memorable, he had to come back for more this year.

“When I saw this was happening again, I called all of my family and invited them all down and now we got a group together eating,” said Rory Martin, who lives in Fargo. “It’s good food.”

However, he said with the generous samples sizes, it’s hard to try it all.

“No, it’s impossible,” Martin said. “There’s too much food.”

This community event is as enjoyable for the vendors as it is for the samplers.

“We are a newer hotel so we’re really excited about being here,” said Kristi Jackson, who is the banquet manager at West Fargo’s DoubleTree. “So we can share our name, get our name out there and let the people of West Fargo know what we have to offer as a hotel, as a restaurant, and as an event center.”

“Anytime you got good food, the summer feeling, the odors in the air from the festival, it’s always great,” Martin said.

The money raised from this year’s Taste of West Fargo will help fund more community events in the future.