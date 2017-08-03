Doe Licenses Remain Available in North Dakota

Online applications can be made starting Tuesday

NORTH DAKOTA — More than 2,800 doe licenses remain after North Dakota’s deer gun license lottery.

The state Game and Fish Department says in-state applicants who were unsuccessful in the first lottery can apply for remaining licenses.

Paper applications for remaining licenses will be mailed to hunters next week.

The deadline for applying is August 30.

The first lottery application process had more than 107,000 applicants, and about 53,000 were unsuccessful.