WE Fest Opens with Longest Bar in Minnesota, New Acts in Lineup

Hold your horses...the lineup isn't the only thing that's fresh.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — It’s the biggest country and camping music festival in the U.S. and it’s kicking off its 35th year in Detroit Lakes this weekend.

Cowboy boots are on and drinks are filled up as more than 150,000 people showed up at WE Fest 2017.

Big name acts like Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Zac Brown Band will all be taking the stage.

“I’m pretty excited,” said organizer Dhryuv Prasad. “I think it’s the best lineup we’ve had in a few years.”

There’s a variety of new additions to make the festival even better than before.

“We’ve built a bar, which is the longest bar in the state of Minnesota, with a cool inside-outside kind of vibe and a bar feel to it with a great view of the stage,” Prasad said.”It’s a double-decker so there’s a balcony up there.”

“I’m looking forward to the new VIP section,” said Marketing Director Kristin Barber. “Each year, we usually put a lot of our efforts into one particular area to make it better than years past.”

Aside from the new VIP section and the bar, you can’t come to a musical festival without trying new food.

“This year, we’ve actually done a lot and changed out the food vendors and brought a greater diversity to the festival,” Prasad said.

As fans get ready to spend their weekend at the biggest festival taking over Detroit Lakes this weekend, they share what they’re looking forward to most.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing Zac Brown Band,” Barber said. “I’m really excited that they’re here for our 35th anniversary and I think they’re going to put on an amazing show.”

“Hanging out with random people you don’t even know them but they’re all so nice,” said Jessica Vig, who is from Fargo.

It’s what WE Fest is all about.

Lady Antebellum performs tonight, the Zac Brown Band performs Friday night and WE Fest wraps up Saturday night with Luke Bryan.

WE FEST OFFERS SOLUTIONS TO TRAFFIC CONCERNS

In addition to the ongoing construction project along Highway 10, people headed to Soo Pass Ranch will need to plan for extra time to find parking.

County Road 22 on the east side of the compound is one way, southbound.

General parking can be found near the intersection of County Road 22 and Highway 59 and free day parking can be found at the Becker County Fairgrounds.

Event organizers ask for some patience as you enter the venue.

“We’re aware that there will probably be an influx of people coming all at once,” Barber said. “We ask that you just be patient with us. We’re trying to get everyone into their assigned spots as quickly as possible.”

The Highway 10 construction zones through Detroit Lakes and Glyndon could cause longer drive times.

You could also take Highway 34 from Barnesville to Highway 59 and head north.