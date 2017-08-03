Golf Feature 8-2-17

You Might Like
Preliminary Hearing Pushed Back For Man Charged In Bar Fight Death
FARGO (KVRR) - A preliminary hearing for Darren Patterson, who's charged with manslaughter following a fight in downtown Fargo, has been delayed for 60 days. Patterson is accused of killing 45-year-old James Grant outside the Hotel Donaldson late May. Patterson…
UPDATE: Minneapolis Police Confirm Second Person Dead in School Collapse
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- After 12 hours of searching, rescue workers pulled the body of another person from the rubble of the Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. John Carlson, 82, was a custodian at the school.…
Fargo Police Officer Under Investigation
FARGO, ND -- A Fargo police officer is under investigation on a personnel complaint. Officer David Boelke is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Chief David Todd told KFGO News that it is an on-going…