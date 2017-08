LIVE: Shaq At The SHAC For Chamber’s Voices Of Vision

Shaquille O'Neal Speaking At Annual Chamber Event

FMWF Chamber president Craig Whitney joins Adam to talk about the Chamber’s annual Voices of Vision event.

This year’s guest speaker is basketball star Shaquille O’Neal.

Whitney talks about O’Neal’s business acumen off the court, and what tips he can provide to members of the local business community.

You can find ticket information by clicking here.