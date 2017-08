LIVE: Taste of West Fargo

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Talks With Someone From the DoubleTree Hotel About Their Samples at the Event

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with the DoubleTree of West Fargo’s Banquet Manager, Kristi Jackson, about the food samples offered at the Taste of West Fargo event.

Eighteen different restaurants from West Fargo came out to provide samples to the public.