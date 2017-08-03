Longest Serving Fargo Firefighter Returns to Firehouse

FARGO, ND — A long time Fargo firefighter steps back onto the job to see what’s changed since he’s been gone.

Eighteen years after retiring from the Fargo Fire Department, Duke LeDoux is finally making his return.

LeDoux worked at the department for 47 years, making him the longest serving fireman in Fargo’s fire house history.

He had read about some of the changes made to the fire house in the newspaper, and today he got to witness them first hand..

“I had been here for so many years and there were so many changes, so many positive changes, made at the fire service that it was kind of very, very interesting and exciting for me to come back and see what they’re doing nowadays,” LeDoux said.

LeDoux served as chief at the department for six of his 47 years.