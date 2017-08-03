Minnesota State Patrol Reports Catching Speeders Up to 155mph

During the campaign, officers in 20 agencies reported speeds of 100 miles per hour or higher

MINNESOTA — A crackdown on speeders in Minnesota caught violators going 110, 120 and even 155 miles per hour.

That speeder was caught by the Minnesota State Patrol in the Detroit Lakes area.

Authorities from 300 agencies issued a total of 16,580 citations for speeding during the two-week extra speed enforcement from July 7 through 23.

During the campaign, officers in 20 agencies reported speeds of 100 miles per hour or higher.

They also gave out more than 1,700 seat belt citations.