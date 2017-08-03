Need a School Picture? Lifetouch to Snap One for Free

WEST FARGO, ND — It was all smiles for picture day.

Lifetouch School Portraits hosted a free picture day at West Fargo VFW to give back to the community.

The locally owned company has been in business since 1936 and does the same event across 50 communities in North Dakota as well as a few communities across Minnesota.

Kids receive a complimentary 8×10 and two 5×7 photos, and just have to pay a $5 shipping fee.

“I like this because when I was a kid, I always enjoyed my school photos and sometimes my mom couldn’t always afford it so it’s just really nice,” said Lifetouch intern Kalyn Omlid.

If your kids missed the chance to get their photos taken, Lifetouch will host the same event from 10-7 p.m. on August 7th and 8th at the Holiday Inn in Fargo.