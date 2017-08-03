Pet Connection: Meet Blue

Blue Recently Lost His Mate And Is Looking For A "Retirement" Home
Adam Ladwig

 

Our friends at the Center for Aviation Adoption, Research and Education join Adam with Blue.

Blue is a Blue Pied Parrotlet. He’s around 15 years old, and sadly recently lost his mate.

He is a low-maintenance bird, and doesn’t mind being held.

He would do best in a quiet environment, and would be a great bird for an apartment dweller.

If Blue is your boy, you can find more information on the C.A.A.R.E. website by clicking here.

Related Post

Pet Connectio: Meet Mango
Repeal of ND Blue Law Still Alive in Legislature
Pet Connection: Meet Murphy
Pet Connection: Meet Ziggy

You Might Like

Fargo Police Officer Under Investigation

  FARGO, ND -- A Fargo police officer is under investigation on a personnel complaint. Officer David Boelke is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Chief David Todd told KFGO News that it is an on-going…