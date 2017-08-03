Pet Connection: Meet Blue

Blue Recently Lost His Mate And Is Looking For A "Retirement" Home

Our friends at the Center for Aviation Adoption, Research and Education join Adam with Blue.

Blue is a Blue Pied Parrotlet. He’s around 15 years old, and sadly recently lost his mate.

He is a low-maintenance bird, and doesn’t mind being held.

He would do best in a quiet environment, and would be a great bird for an apartment dweller.

If Blue is your boy, you can find more information on the C.A.A.R.E. website by clicking here.