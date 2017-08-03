Pop, Pop, it’s Almost Show Time! Traffic Tips for Bruno Mars Concert at the Fargodome

They expect the lots to fill up fast since around 18-thousand people are expected for Bruno's show

FARGO, ND — If you’re headed to the Bruno Mars concert tomorrow night at the Fargodome, we’ve got a few traffic tips for you.

Northbound I-29 traffic should exit on 12th Avenue North to 18th Street.

Southbound I-29 traffic should exit on 19th Avenue North.

If you are in town, use 10th Street north to either 17th or 19th Avenues North.

Fargodome parking lots will open at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30.

