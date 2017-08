Preliminary Hearing Pushed Back For Man Charged In Bar Fight Death

Darren Patterson's New Preliminary Hearing Date Set For October 4th, 2017

FARGO (KVRR) – A preliminary hearing for Darren Patterson, who’s charged with manslaughter following a fight in downtown Fargo, has been delayed for 60 days.

Patterson is accused of killing 45-year-old James Grant outside the Hotel Donaldson late May.

Patterson appeared briefly in court Thursday, but a preliminary hearing was re-scheduled for Oct. 4th until attorneys can obtain medical records.

Patterson remains free on bond. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.