Yazidi-Americans Honor the Lives Lost in an ISIS Genocide

People in the metro got together for the three year anniversary of a deadly attack in Iraq

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Fargo-Moorhead’s Yazidi-American community is remembering the genocide committed against their people at the hand of ISIS three years ago.

On August 3rd, 2014, a group of ISIS militants attacked the Yazidi community in Iraq, killing thousands according to Haroon Al Haider.

He and many other Yazidi-Americans living in the Fargo-Moorhead area are holding an event to honor those who lost their lives and families in this attack.

“We are doing this to call for action from the United States and from the international communities and also to ask for support,” said Haroon Al Hayder, an FM area Yazidi-American.

The event was held at Trinity Lutheran Church.