Bison Defense Poised to be one of the Best in the Country

NDSU Football Returns numerous starters from a year ago

FARGO, N.D. — After failing to win the FCS National Championship for the first time in six years, North Dakota State players say they are hungrier than ever.

Other than an added year of experience for every returner, the Bison welcome back Nate Tanguay and Nick DeLuca, who missed much of 2016 with injuries.

“From a leadership role, people rally around those guys on the football field when they make big plays or allows someone else to make big plays,” Senior Linebacker Matt Plank. “Maybe Nate is taking up a double-team or something. They’re definitely huge players for us.”

Plank filled in for DeLuca when he was injured, and Plank knows what it means to have him back.

“I think we can be a top-five defense,” Plank said. “I think we have that potential. I think we’ve got guys, we’ve got leaders, we’ve got playmakers on this defense that I think can really take us to the top this year.”

Junior Safety Robbie Grimsley has his sights set even higher.

“We expect to be the best defense in the FCS,” Grimsley said. That’s our goal. We’re going to aim for it, and we’ll see what happens.”

The Bison open the season at home against Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 2.